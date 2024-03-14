Nehru Zoological Park senior assistant in ACB trap

“Ramesh had demanded the bribe of Rs. 5,000 to process the file of transferring the family pension from Azam’s mother to his unmarried sister,” said ACB officials.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 March 2024, 05:18 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday caught an employee of Nehru Zoological Park red handed when he demanded and accepted a bribe from the family of a retired employee.

The staffer, Saraf Ramesh, senior assistant at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad was caught by ACB at the Nehru Zoological Park when he collected Rs 5,000 from Mohd Azam Shareef, a resident of Saidabad to do official work.

Ramesh was arrested and is being produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases at Nampally.