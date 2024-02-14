Two more persons arrested over alleged links to former HMDA Director

Sources said Gopi and Habib were instrumental in bringing and shifting bribe amount to Shiva Balakrishna. During investigation it was found that Shiva Balakrishna had accumulated many properties in the name of the two persons.

14 February 2024

Hyderabad: The ACB officials on Wednesday arrested two more persons who had alleged to former HMDA Director Shiva Balakrishna. The ACB arrested Habib, who worked as an attendant of former HMDA director and his driver Gopi.

It seems that Shiva Balakrishna gave a Honda City car to the driver Gopi as a gift. ACB officials are in the process of identifying the benami properties of the two.

Meanwhile, the ACB investigation in the case is going on in full swing. It is known that ACB has issued notices to three persons whom the ACB identified as Shiva Balakrishna benami regarding this case. Notices have been issued to Bharat, Satyanarayana and Bharani who are benami. ACB has issued notices to them to attend the inquiry for further investigation. The investigation will be conducted based on the evidence found in the investigation and the documents found in the search.