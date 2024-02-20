Suryapet: Panchayat Raj AEE in ACB trap

Following a complaint from Krishna, ACB officials nabbed the Panchayat Raj AEE in his office at Mellacheruvu.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 February 2024, 07:01 PM

Suryapet: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday nabbed Kosuri Rangaraju, an Assistant Executive Engineer of the Panchayat Raj department at Mellacheruvu, while he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs.5,000 from the sarpanch of a village.

The official allegedly demanded the bribe for approval of measurements in the records of installation of 40 watt and 9 watt bulbs as street lights, the work of which was executed by Dharavath Krishna, a native of Kappala thanda in Mellecheruvu mandal. Krishna was also the sarpanch of Kappalakunta thanda.

