Hyderabad: Youth from Rajasthan held for impersonating ACB DG CV Anand

The 22-year-old suspect from Alwar in Rajasthan created fake Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp accounts on the name of IAS, IPS officers, MPs, MLAs and doctors.

Hyderabad: A youth from Rajasthan, who created fake social media profiles of several IAS, IPS officers including Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General, CV Anand, and collected money from people, was arrested by the Hyderabad Cybercrime police on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old suspect from Alwar in Rajasthan created fake Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp accounts on the name of IAS, IPS officers, MPs, MLAs and doctors. He tapped their colleagues from the contacts and collected money from them by impersonating.

Based on a complaint from ACB officials, the Cybercrime police booked a case and arrested the suspect.