Nepal: 4.1 magnitdue earthquake hits area near Kathmandu

The tremors struck at 10:13 am on Tuesday. According to NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 km.

By ANI Published Date - 02:06 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Kathmandu: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit an area about 250 km away from Nepal’s capital Kathmandu on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology informed.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 29-08-2023, 10:13:33 IST, Lat: 28.95 & Long: 83.26, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 244km NW of Kathmandu, Nepal,” NCS posted on X.

Earlier Today, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit the Andaman Sea. According to NCS, the tremors struck at 3:50 AM on Tuesday.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-08-2023, 03:50:10 IST, Lat: 11.46 & Long: 93.34, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea,” the NCS posted on X.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country. NCS maintains a National Seismological Network of 155 stations each having state-of-the-art equipment and monitors earthquake activity all across the country.