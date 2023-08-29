7.4 magnitude quake jolts off Indonesia; no tsunami alert

By IANS Published Date - 08:20 AM, Tue - 29 August 23

Jakarta: A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off South Kalimantan province in central Indonesia early Tuesday, but did not trigger a tsunami, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The agency reported that the quake occurred at 2:55 a.m. Tuesday Jakarta Time (1955 GMT Monday), with its epicenter at 180 km southeast of Tanah Bumbu and a depth of 10 km under the seabed, Xinhua news agency reported. The tremor did not potentially trigger giant waves, it added.