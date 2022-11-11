Netizens brutally troll KL Rahul for his poor outing in T20 World Cup 

Friday, Nov 11, 2022
By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 05:44 PM, Fri - 11 November 22
Sweating It Out: K L Rahul bats at nets. Photo: BCCI Twitter.

Hyderabad: Indian opener KL Rahul failed to deliver his best in the T20 World Cup as he managed to score only 128 runs playing 6 matches. Though he scored 2 fifties in the tournament, they came against weak teams like Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

Netizens went berserk trolling KL Rahul for failing to give a good start to India in the mega event, especially in the semi-final match against England at the Adelaide Oval. Fans, who are unable to digest India’s loss, are taking to Twitter to express their displeasure over KL Rahul’s performance.

With over 79k tweets, KL Rahul has started trending on Twitter since yesterday.

Taking to Twitter, one user wrote, “Biggest letdown of this T20 World Cup. Not even one match in this tournament where Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul gave us a good start.”

“Fault Was Not with Virat’s captaincy but it was Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul batting In big matches(sic),” wrote another.

Check out other reactions here: 

