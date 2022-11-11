| Netizens Brutally Troll Kl Rahul For His Poor Outing In T20 World Cup

Netizens brutally troll KL Rahul for his poor outing in T20 World Cup

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:44 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

Sweating It Out: K L Rahul bats at nets. Photo: BCCI Twitter.

Hyderabad: Indian opener KL Rahul failed to deliver his best in the T20 World Cup as he managed to score only 128 runs playing 6 matches. Though he scored 2 fifties in the tournament, they came against weak teams like Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

Netizens went berserk trolling KL Rahul for failing to give a good start to India in the mega event, especially in the semi-final match against England at the Adelaide Oval. Fans, who are unable to digest India’s loss, are taking to Twitter to express their displeasure over KL Rahul’s performance.

With over 79k tweets, KL Rahul has started trending on Twitter since yesterday.

Taking to Twitter, one user wrote, “Biggest letdown of this T20 World Cup. Not even one match in this tournament where Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul gave us a good start.”

“Fault Was Not with Virat’s captaincy but it was Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul batting In big matches(sic),” wrote another.

Check out other reactions here:

Indian openers in this WorldCup 🏆

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/eV2oVV4tx0 — Sushanta Acharjee (@SushantaIM) November 10, 2022

Happy retirement to captain Rohit Sharma and vice captain kl Rahul 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OsYc0dGGxr — innocent kiddo 🌚 (@innocent_kidd0) November 10, 2022

kl rahul is only for taking orange cap in ipl it is not for international match if there was orange cap here too then rahul would have scored runs here pic.twitter.com/8bPb7vWxkY — Navdeep kalura (@Navdeepkalura) November 11, 2022

Rohit Sharma & KL Rahul getting ready to play IPL next pic.twitter.com/Wv0nlHnJLp — ಭಲೇ ಬಸವ (@Basavachethanah) November 10, 2022

Still A Better Opener Than KL Rahul! 🥲 pic.twitter.com/5aoCT0IDi1 — Utkarsh Pandey (@Pseudo_Nomad) November 10, 2022