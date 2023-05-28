| Netizens Flooded Social Media With Memes On Civils 2023 Exam After Gs Paper To Be Toughest Ever

Netizens flooded social media with memes on UPSC Prelims 2023 exam after GS paper to be toughest ever

UPSC's CSE 2023 prelims aspirants feel that the Paper-I General studies (GS) was toughest ever and Paper II CSAT was of moderate level

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:23 PM, Sun - 28 May 23

Source: Twitter/Harshil.

Hyderabad: Internet flooded with memes after aspirants of UPSC civil services prelims 2023 exam finds out that the General studies paper is toughest. The UPSC conducts civil services exam every year for the posts of IAS, IPS, IRS and other services in country.

The paper-I had more questions from Ecology and Current affairs. While the questions were not lengthy, candidates were tested in conceptual clarity.

Especially the aspirants disappointed that no questions to answer through the elimination method.

After the Civil services 2023 prelims exam was completed many posted in social media about the GS paper difficulty. With everyone posting toughness of the paper, the memes were posted on the situation of aspirants.

Let’s check out some memes that were posted in Twitter

#UPSC to tips and tricks, elimination methods, monthly and yearly compilation. #UPSCPrelims2023 pic.twitter.com/BFpvgvRe34 — Ecology and Environment for UPSC 🇮🇳 (@Ecology4UPSC) May 28, 2023

Now we can change UPSC from Union Public Service Commission to Unpredictable Public Service Commission.#UPSCPrelims #UPSC2023 pic.twitter.com/hvPh5uRbUH — Adv Abhishek Gaharwar (@AbhishekGaharwr) May 28, 2023

Please don’t ask any one about how was the exam of UPSC CSE prelims 2023 beacuse it is a toughest exam of decade

Aspirants feelings be like #UPSCPrelims2023 pic.twitter.com/AqbmjHcy8N — Aadeye choubey (@ChoubeyAadeye) May 28, 2023