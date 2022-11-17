Thursday, Nov 17, 2022
As global population hits 8 billion, Twitter is flooded with memes

By Telangana Today
Published: Updated On - 12:25 PM, Thu - 17 November 22
Representational Image “While it took the global population 12 years to grow from 7 to 8 billion, it will take approximately 15 years — until 2037 — for it to reach 9 billion, a sign that the overall growth rate of the global population is slowing,” the UN said, on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: As soon as the global population officially hit the eight-billion mark on Tuesday, netizens took to Twitter to flood the micro-blogging site with several hilarious memes and messages.

And naturally, like any news, this too took over the social media with netizens having a blast with memes and jibes. From imagining how planet Earth would be feeling to poking fun at people who are still single, here are a few amusing memes:

Even food-delivery site, Zomato has joined the bandwagon and shared a tweet regarding veg biryani lovers.

The United Nations (UN) on Tuesday confirmed that the world has hit eight-billion mark with India being the largest contributor to the milestone, adding 177 million people and China’s contribution is projected to be in the negative. India is also expected to surpass China in terms of population by next year to become the world’s most populous nation.

