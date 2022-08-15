Netizens fume after pics of toilet brush hanging above pizza dough tray

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:40 PM, Mon - 15 August 22

Photo: Twitter/Sahil Karnany

Hyderabad: Multinational pizza restaurant chain Domino’s talks about hygiene, safety, and the highest standards of health, but it seems different from what they claim, at least in one of their outlets in Bengaluru.

A Twitter user shared pictures and a video of a dough tray lying beneath the mops and toilet brushes in a Domino’s outlet in Bengaluru. It was Sahil Karnany who took to Twitter to post the pictures on his social media handle. Sahil Karnay captioned it: “This is how @dominos_india serves us fresh Pizza! Very disgusted. Location: Bangalore”.

See the post here:

Here is the video of the scene pic.twitter.com/fuWEZd04cm — Sahil Karnany (@sahilkarnany) August 14, 2022

The pictures are now going viral with netizens lashing out at Dominos for negligence. One of the users wrote, “Which store is this? These guys should be fired and the store shut down!” Another said, “OMG toilet brush, yuck @dominos please see wts happening in India, they should refund all our money for wt we ordered till date, disgusting hygiene.”

“This is why I always have trust issues with food outlets!!! Disgusting.” wrote another user.

Sahil Karnany posted it on July 24 but it started trending today with the new hashtag #DominosIndia.

As the pictures went viral on social media, Domino’s responded by saying they adhere to stringent world-class protocols for ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and food safety and have zero tolerance for violations of these operating standards.

We adhere to stringent world-class protocols for ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and food safety. We have zero tolerance for violations of these operating standards. The incident brought to our notice will be thoroughly investigated and basis the findings, (1/2) — dominos_india (@dominos_india) August 14, 2022

appropriate measures will be rolled out. Rest assured we remain committed to doing everything necessary towards ensuring the safety and well-being of our customers (2/2) — dominos_india (@dominos_india) August 14, 2022