Netizens take a jibe at Sudha Murthy’s ‘simple’ stories; check out hilarious memes 

Sudha Murthy has been trending on Twitter since morning with memes and jokes rife on her ‘simplicity stories’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:07 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Hyderabad: Sudha Murthy, the author and philanthropist wife of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, has been trending on Twitter since morning with memes and jokes rife on her ‘simplicity stories’. Confused? Read along to know what exactly happened:

During a recent episode of the Indian comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, the mother-in-law of the UK’s first Indian Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, went on to share that an immigration officer refused to believe her when she wrote ‘10 Downing Street’ as her residential address on the form.

“I once went there and they asked for my residential address. ‘Where are you going to stay in London?’ I was with my older sister and I wondered whether to write ‘10 Downing Street’. My son also lives there (in the UK), but I couldn’t remember his full address. However, I finally wrote 10 Downing Street,” Murty recalled.

The immigration officer apparently scrutinised her in disbelief and asked, “Are you kidding me?” To which she replied, “No, I’m telling you the truth” in Hindi, saying, “Nahi, sachchi bolti hu.” In the episode, she was also several times heard boasting about her ‘middle class’ upbringing and lifestyle.

While the billionaire philanthropist has been hailed by a few people, she has been trending on Twitter with scores of netizens making ruthless rants and jokes on ‘Sudha Murthy is so simple’ stories.

“Sudha Murty is so humble that whenever an engineer at Infosys asks for a salary hike, she humbly refuses (sic),” a user wrote. “Instead of signing your letters as Yours Humbly, you can say Yours Sudha Murthy (sic),” joked another. “Sudha Murthy preferred Simple Interest over Compound Interest in her investments (sic),” a third user commented.

“Sudha Murthy is an achiever! Her CV is a decorated one. But it’s a pity that in her quest to play to the gallery — via flaunting simplicity — she’s made an absolute mockery of herself. I don’t think any sane person would be buying her stories hereafter. The fall from grace! (sic),” the fourth user shared.

Here are a few that will surely make you chortle:

Sudha Murthy is one of the country’s richest people yet she breathes oxygen. Simplicity Pro Max — S🍁oirse (@SaoirseAF) May 18, 2023

Sudha Murthy once went to a Phone Showroom and asked for latest iPhone. The salesperson came back and showed her old models of Lava, Micromax and Nokia. She hasn’t revealed this story yet but hopefully someday she will — Joy (@Joydas) May 17, 2023

In other news, Sudha Murthy was put in charge of Ministry of Down to Earth Sciences — Varun C. MD, DM (@drcheruvarun) May 18, 2023

Sudha Murthy’s favourite payment gateway. pic.twitter.com/gymU52yOpc — Waseem ವಸೀಮ್ وسیم (@WazBLR) May 18, 2023

Sudha Murthy is so humble that when people tell her she’s down-to-earth, she says it’s because of gravity. — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) May 18, 2023

A few netizens even took a jibe at her recent remark on not worrying about communal politics. Others called out her association with Sambhajirao Bhide, a controversial Hindutva activist. She was seen touching the RSS activist’s feet and later reportedly remarked that she didn’t know him and touched his feet in respect to the elderly. Netizens also questioned fugitive godman Nithyananda Swamy’s visit to the Infosys campus.

