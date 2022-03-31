New chai destination unveiled in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:45 PM, Thu - 31 March 22

Hyderabad: All the chai lovers in Hyderabad can cheer up as there is a new destination opened up to have your favourite tea. Café chain Chaiops has opened its first café in Somi Reddy Nagar in Attapur. The café chain that has over 50+ cafes in the country serves delicious chai to customers in Hyderabad with their new place.

Chaiops co-founder Satvir Singh said, “A tea lover myself, I conceptualised the idea of instituting a team-centric café brand, Chaiops, with co-founder, Nitin Tomar in 2015. Coming from a humble background, we both faced a lot of struggles in starting up the venture because every startup needs a big investment and without any investment, we spent 2 years to start this idea. During that 2 years period, we both resigned from our jobs and worked on a common goal to build Chaiops. We started with one cafe in Gurugram and today, we are proud to have 50+ Chaiops outlet across the globe.”

The brand aims to open 200+ café by March 2023 and is opening 6 cafés every month but the target is to open 10 cafés monthly. Chaiops has entered the UAE and Bangladesh Market, they are also opening 5 cafés in these two countries and target to expand Chaiops in six countries.

It sources premium quality tea from chai estates of India to offer their customers the best ever brews. The recipes for chai are created after proper research and are offering a variety of chai like Masala Tea, Chaiops Special Chai 20, Flower Tea, and other 50+ organic flavoured teas also Non-milk Tea, chocolate chai, and many more. Alongside Tea, they cater to a variety of snacks too, Burgers, Pizzas, Fries, Smoothies & a lot more at viable prices.

