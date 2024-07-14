KTR asks Revanth Reddy to apologise to unemployed youth for derogatory remarks

BRS working president KT Rama Rao charged Revanth Reddy of insulting the youth of Telangana and dared him to release a white paper on job notifications and the job calendar by the Congress government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 July 2024, 03:22 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao demanded an unconditional apology from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his recent derogatory remarks against the unemployed youth. He charged Revanth Reddy of insulting the youth of Telangana and dared him to release a white paper on job notifications and the job calendar by the Congress government. He also wanted the government to address the demands of the job aspirants positively without delay.

“Revanth Reddy’s comments are offensive and unacceptable. If he has integrity, he should release a white paper on jobs and notifications issued by the Congress government in the past seven months immediately. The youth of Telangana deserve respect and action, not empty promises and insults,” he said.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, Rama Rao criticised the Chief Minister for his disrespectful comments about job aspirant Mothilal, who recently sat on a hunger strike, and also the coaching centers in Ashok Nagar. “Revanth Reddy, who benefited from these coaching centers and came to power, is now insulting them. This is why the youth of Telangana are angry today,” he added.

Cornering the Chief Minister further, the BRS working president stated that the Congress government did not issue a single notification in the past eight months. “The Congress promised to release job notifications for two lakh jobs within one year, but did not issue even one till now. How will they issue two lakh notifications in the remaining four months? We will not let them escape from their promise. We will fight alongside the students and the unemployed. This is not a political issue but a matter concerning millions of youth,” he said.

Rama Rao also reminded Revanth Reddy of the Congress party’s promises, including fulfilling the Group 1 mains ratio of 1:100, while addressing the government job aspirants before the Assembly elections. He said both Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy who were politically unemployed, incited the Telangana youth, to target the then K Chandrashekhar Rao government

Now in power, he said they have failed to deliver on their promises of notifications and jobs. He questioned the Chief Minister over the arrests and ill-treatment of protesting youth, by the police at Ashok Nagar and Osmania University.

The former Minister stated that the job aspirants were still awaiting for the assurances by the Congress. “They are asking about the increase in Group 2 and Group 3 posts and the Mega DSC with 50,000 jobs, which were promised during the Assembly elections,” he said, urging Revanth Reddy to act responsibly and address the needs of the unemployed youth.