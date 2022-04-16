New DPR ready on Visakhatnam Metro Rail

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:28 PM, Sat - 16 April 22

Visakhapatnam: A new detailed project report on Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project has estimated the cost of the project at Rs.14,309 crore to cover 76.9 km length with 54 stops including two depots, according to Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. Managing Director UJM Rao. Delivering a special talk on the project arranged by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) Visakhapatnam Chapter here on Saturday evening, he said the new DPR was prepared recently in view of the increasing population of the city and to address future requirements, and would be submitted to the government shortly.

Under the Vizag metro rail project, there would be three corridors- Steel Plant to Bhogapuram Airport, Gurudwara to Old Post Office and Thatichetlapalem to RK Beach (Chinna Waltair) to cover 76.9 km, he said. There are likely to be a few more changes in the DPR before getting the final approval from the Central government, he added.

Rao said that the State government was keen on implementing the project as early as possible as metro rail is eco-friendly, involves less travel time, low cost and zero accidents. Also, the GDP of most of the cities had improved after the introduction of metro rail, he observed.

PRSI Visakhapatnam Chapter Chairman Dr. PLK Murthy, Vice Chairman RP Sharma, Secretary MKVL Narasimham, PRSI South India Vice-President U S Sarma, treasurer N V Narasimham and others participated in the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .