New EducationUSA centre comes up in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:34 pm

Hyderabad: Students wishing to pursue higher education in the US now have a new advising centre in the city to reach out to.

The US Consulate General in Hyderabad in partnership with the Y-Axis Foundation has opened a new EducationUSA centre here on Friday. The new centre will provide advise on US higher educational to prospective students free of charge.

The centre was launched by US Consul General in Hyderabad Joel Reifman, Y-Axis Foundation founder Xavier Augustin, and Minister Counsellor for Public Affairs at US Embassy, New Delhi, David Kennedy.

Apart from advising prospective students, the EducationUSA centre which is located in Y-Axis Foundation at Jubilee Hills Road No.36 will offer access to a library that houses a collection of books, magazines, and other print and electronic reference resource materials about higher education in the US.

This is the second EducationUSA centre in Hyderabad, with the first one at located at US Consulate General, Hyderabad, serving students of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

“The United States has over 4,000 colleges and universities, and I am confident these advisers at the centre can find the best fit for every student,” Reifman said.

He said the US was by far the destination of choice for Indian students and 1,93,124 Indian students were studying in the US universities during the academic year 2019-20.

“The US has the best schools in the world, curricula, practical training opportunities, research options, cutting-edge technology, access to international networks, extensive international student support, generous funding prospects and a lifelong connection between both countries,” he said.

