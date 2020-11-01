New GM for BoB Hyderabad Zone

In his last assignment prior to joining Hyderabad Zone, he was General Manager-Head of MSME at the BoB Corporate office, Mumbai.

By | Published: 8:09 pm

Hyderabad: Man Mohan Gupta has joined as General Manager & Zonal Head of Bank of Baroda for Hyderabad Zone (AP & Telangana).

According to a press release, Gupta has vast experience in the banking industry and in erstwhile Dena Bank, worked in various capacities holding key positions in corporate office and also as Zonal Head – North India Operations.

After taking charge of the zone, Gupta said his vision is to cater to the banking needs of the people of Telangana and AP and ensure that Bank of Baroda, Hyderabad Zone, plays a key role in the developmental processes of both the States – corporates and common people alike.

