| New Mexico Might Become First State With Official Aroma

New Mexico might become first State with official aroma

In general, these State recognitions are given as a branding attempt. But, including an aroma as a part of that brigade is a first-of-its-kind experiment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:45 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

In general, these State recognitions are given as a branding attempt. But, including an aroma as a part of that brigade is a first-of-its-kind experiment.

Hyderabad: We have heard of a State animal. We’ve also heard of the State flower, State bird, and State festival. But have you ever heard of State aroma? A United States of America State New Mexico might soon be one of the first States in the world to have an official State aroma.

In general, these State recognitions are given as a branding attempt. But, including an aroma as a part of that brigade is a first-of-its-kind experiment.

The idea came up when Sen. Bill Soules visited fifth-grade students in his southern district where they were conversing about the savoury hot peppers. Then the potential for New Mexico to become the first State in the nation to proudly have an official State aroma was brought up.

In an attempt to make that a reality, a proposal is now being considered by lawmakers. Every fall, roadside stalls in the State can often be seen frying these chili peppers, a smell that scores of locals recognise and cherish. Apart from being a part of their every recipe, it is considered an integral part of their culture.

New Mexico produced more than 60% of the US chili pepper crop in 2021 and is home to Hatch, an agricultural village known as the chili capital of the world for the unique red and green peppers it has turned out for generations.

Karthik, a communications consultant, shared the news on Twitter and said, “An ‘official aroma’ for a state is a really interesting branding idea when ‘branding’ is usually associated only with sight (color, design, shape, etc.). What could be the official aroma of some of India’s states? Tamil Nadu: Jasmine? Karnataka: Sandalwood? Other states? (sic)”

Twitterati from different Indian States indulged in the thought and gave options for their home State. What do you think could be the official aroma for your State?

An ‘official aroma’ for a state is a really interesting branding idea when ‘branding’ is usually associated only with sight (color, design, shape, etc.). What could be the official aroma of some of India’s states? Tamil Nadu: Jasmine?

Karnataka: Sandalwood? Other states? pic.twitter.com/sQP2jebGT5 — Karthik 🇮🇳 (@beastoftraal) February 17, 2023