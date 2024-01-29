New MLCs to take oath on Wednesday: Sukender Reddy

Mahesh Kumar Goud, who won the MLC elections under MLAs quota had approached the Legislative Council Chairman on last Friday seeking time for the swearing in ceremony on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 January 2024, 10:21 PM

Mahesh Kumar Goud, who won the MLC elections under MLAs quota had approached the Legislative Council Chairman on last Friday seeking time for the swearing in ceremony on Wednesday

Hyderabad: Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy said instructions were issued to make arrangements for the swearing ceremony of the newly elected and nominated MLCs at 3.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Mahesh Kumar Goud, who won the MLC elections under MLAs quota had approached the Legislative Council Chairman on last Friday seeking time for the swearing in ceremony on Wednesday. To this effect, the Legislative Council Chairman asked the officials to make arrangements.

Also Read ECI announces elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 States

“I am down with fever since last Thursday and could not attend the At Home programme at Raj Bhavan on Friday. I could not attend a programme at Mumbai also,” Sukender Reddy said in a statement.

“TJS president and professor M Kondanda Rama Reddy and others came to my chambers on Monday without any prior information,” he said, adding he would perform his duties without any partiality.