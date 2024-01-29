ECI announces elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 States

The notification will be issued on February 8 while the last date of making nominations will be on February 15.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 January 2024, 02:30 PM

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Monday announced the schedule of elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 states. Three seats each in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will fall vacant in April.

The notification will be issued on February 8 while the last date of making nominations will be on February 15.

The scrutiny of the nominations will be carried out on February 16 and the last date of withdrawal of candidatures is on February 20.

The polling will take place on February 27.