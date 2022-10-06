New parties welcome in a democracy: YSRCP’s Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Tadepalli: YSR Congress Party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said new political parties were always welcome in a democracy.

Reacting to the announcement of Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Reddy said the entry of new parties would result in higher competition that provides opportunity to his party to improve its functioning. It is always good if parties were formed with clear-cut policies on people’s issues, he opined, and added that he, however, would not like to analyse the arrival of new parties.

Noting that the YSRCP did not eye only politics but worked transparently to win people’s acclaim, he said the party had its own policy.

“We are in politics for the sake of the people and therefore believe that they will support it. Ultimately, it is the people who decide. The development of our State is important and we don’t talk about our neighbouring States. We don’t know why they are criticising us and we had to react only because Telangana leaders passed some comments. We are committed to the affairs of our State and are not opposed to any particular region. YSRCP’s policy is the well-being of one and all,” he said.