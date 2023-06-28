New Telugu sitcom ‘Maya Bazaar For Sale’ is a satire on modern Indian family

'Maya Bazaar' chronicles the story of rich families, namely the Pastry’s, Gandhi’s, the Hippies, the Bachelors and the lovey-dovey couple who move into premium villas in a gated community called ‘Maya Bazaar’.

Hyderabad: Telugu TV viewers can look forward to a new sitcom in the form of the upcoming comedy drama ‘Maya Bazaar For Sale, which acts as a satirical social drama on the concept of the modern day Indian family which holds a mirror to the society in order to show that tragedy does not discriminate regardless of wealth and social status.

Describing the show, director Gautami Challagulla said, “We wanted to hold up a mirror to people so they can see that life’s tragedies don’t discriminate and come after all.It felt essential to expose the audience to newer ways of life through these characters. I am grateful for the unceasing support of the cast and crew that gave life to my vision.”

A comedy-drama, ‘ Maya Bazaar ‘ chronicles the story of rich families, namely the Pastry’s, Gandhi’s, the Hippies, the Bachelors and the lovey-dovey couple who move into premium villas in a gated community called ‘ Maya Bazaar ’.

However, their expectations of peaceful lives are quickly bulldozed when the government declares the construction illegal. The show covers the personal lives of the characters, in the aftermath of the tragedy.