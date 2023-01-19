‘Subhasya Seeghram’: Zee Telugu to capture prime time slot with a meaningful storyline of its new show

Popular Telugu channel Zee Telugu is all set to introduce a new show, titled ‘Subhasya Seeghram’, premiering on January 23 at 7 pm which will surely keep the viewers thoroughly engaged.

A heart-warming family drama filled with sentimental, and strong moral values, it provides the viewers with a new perspective towards daily soaps. ‘Subhasya Seeghram’ portrays the story of a middle-class household girl Krishna (played by Krishna Priya) who has a brave and bold personality.

She meets Radha Govind (played by Mahesh Babu) – a calculative businessman with an icy demeanour and loathes the idea of marriage. After several unpleasant meetings and tiffs, both Krishna are Radha are at loggerheads.

Radha’s only aim is to safeguard his family and becomes a wall of steel around them. But fate has other plans as Krishna begins to work at Radha’s lifestyle store unaware that he owns it. The storyline is exciting and intriguing, and will definitely keep the viewers hooked to the show. What will happen when Krishna gets to know that she is working for Radha? Will their ego and self-respect come in the way of their faith? That’s something you will have to find out when the show premieres on January 23.

Sandra Jayachandran will be seen as Vishnu Priya, Bhavna as Tara and Uma as Ranamma, and their performances will be something to watch out for. With the launch of ‘Subhasya Seeghram’, ‘Radhamma Kuthuru’ will be shifted to 6:30 pm and ‘Devathalara Deevinchandi’ to 6 pm – Monday to Saturday.