RGIA issues passenger advisory ahead of holiday season

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:11 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has issued a passenger advisory on Friday in anticipation of the upcoming surge in travel during the holiday season. With the expected increase in passenger traffic, authorities urge travelers to plan their journey to the airport well in advance.

In an advisory released by the airport authorities, passengers were urged to ensure they carry all necessary and valid documents for a smooth travel experience. Cooperation with airport staff was solicited to facilitate hassle-free travel during this busy period.

“Due to the holiday season, we anticipate an increase in passenger traffic. Passengers are advised to plan their journey to the airport well in advance,” the airport stated.

Furthermore, travelers were urged to utilize the DigiYatra application for convenient and easy access to necessary information, flight updates, and airport services.