| New Year Ushers In More Hope For Telanganas Youth As Tspsc Notifies 806 Vacancies

New Year ushers in more hope for Telangana’s youth as TSPSC notifies 806 vacancies

The New Year eve ushered in more hope and aspirations for the government job aspirants and unemployed youth in the State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Hyderabad: The New Year eve ushered in more hope and aspirations for the government job aspirants and unemployed youth in the State with the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Saturday issuing four recruitment notifications for a total of 806 vacancies in different departments.

Of the total notified vacancies, 544 posts are in the government degree colleges under the Commissioner of Collegiate Education. These include 491 posts of assistant professors (lecturers) in different subjects, 29 physical directors and 24 librarians.

Another 71 librarian posts have also been notified with 40 under the Control of Commissioner of Intermediate Education and 31 under Commissioner of Technical Education.

The Commission also issued a direct recruitment notification for 78 vacancies including one accounts officer, 13 junior accounts officers and 64 senior accountants in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department.

This apart, the TSPSC released notification for 113 vacancies of assistant motor vehicles inspector in the transport department and decided to hold the written recruitment examination on April 23. With issuance of four more notifications, the Commission has notified 18,263 vacancies in 2022.

Online registration for general recruitment to posts notified in the Government Degree Colleges can be done between January 31 and February 20. A detailed notification will be made available on the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in from January 31.

For the 71 librarian posts under the control of Commissioners of Intermediate and Technical Education, receipt of online applications will commence on January 21 with the last date being 5 pm on February 10. The recruitment examination (objective type) for the librarian posts is likely to be held in May/June.

The receipt of online applications for direct recruitment to posts of accounts officer, junior accounts officer and senior account in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development will commence on January 20 and end at 5 pm on February 11.

For the recruitment vacancies in the transport department, the online registration will be from January 12 up to 5 pm on February 1.