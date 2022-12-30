TSPSC issues notification for 1,365 vacancies under Group-III

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Hyderabad: The year 2022 is ending on a high note for government job aspirants in the State as Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday issued another direct recruitment notification for 1,365 vacancies under Group-III services in various departments.

The notified vacancies include 712 in the Finance department, 89 in Higher Education department, 73 in Revenue department, 70 in Home department, 56 in Secondary Education department and 46 in General Administration among other departments.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment notification from January 24 to February 23. A detailed notification along with breakup of vacancies, age, scale of pay, community, educational qualification and other instructions will be made available on the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ from January 24.

The Commission had on Thursday issued direct recruitment notification to 783 vacancies under Group-II services in various departments.