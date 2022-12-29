TSPSC notifies 783 posts under Group-2

29 December 22

Hyderabad: The year 2022 continues to remain a memorable one for the unemployed youth of the State with Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) issuing yet another fresh notification to fill-up 783 posts in various departments under Group-II services.

The break-up of the 783 posts in the Group-II services including 11 Municipal Commissioners Gr III in Municipal Administration, 59 Assistant Commercial Tax Officers in Commissioner of State Taxes Department, 98 Naib Tahsildars in Land Administration Department, 14 Sub-Registrars Grade-II in Registration and Stamps department, 63 Assistant Registrars under the control of Commissioner for Co-operation and Registrar of Co-Operative Societies, 9 Assistant Labour Officers in Commissioner of Labour Department, 126 Mandal Panchayat Officers (Extension Officer) in Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department, 97 Prohibition and Excise Sub Inspectors in Prohibition and Excise Department, 38 Assistant Development Officers in Handlooms and Textiles Department, 165 Assistant Section Officers in General Administration Department, 15 Assistant Section Officers in Legislative Secretariat, 25 Assistant Section Officers in Finance Department, 7 Assistant Section Officers in Law Department, 2 Assistant Section Officers in Telangana State Election Commission, 11 District Probation Officers Gr-II in Juvenile Correctional Services and Welfare of Street Children department, 17 Assistant BC Development Officers in BC Welfare Department, 9 Assistant Tribal Welfare Officers in Tribal Welfare Department and 17 Assistant Social Welfare Officers in Scheduled Caste Development Department.

The TSPSC will start accepting online applications for direct recruitment of the 783 Group-II services from January 18, 2023 and the last date for submitting the online applications is 5 pm on February 16, 2023. Eligible candidates of these posts can visit the TSPSC website (www.tspsc.gov.in) and apply online in the prescribed proforma.

From Friday, the TSPSC will also start accepting online applications for the 9,168 posts under the Group-IV services for which the notification was issued at the starting of this December. The 9168 posts are of Junior Assistants, Junior Accountants, Junior Auditors and Ward Office in various departments.

The TSPSC has already released notification for recruitment to 1,392 junior lecturers under the control of the Commissioner of Intermediate Education. On Wednesday, it issued notifications to take-up direct recruitment of 148 posts of Agriculture Officers and 128 posts of Physical Directors.

The TSPSC has also issued notification for 581 vacancies of Hostel Welfare Officer Grade-I and II, Matron Grade-I and II, Warden Grade-I and II, and Lady Superintendent in different welfare departments, 185 posts of Veterinary Surgeons and 22 officer posts in the Horticulture department.