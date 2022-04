Newborn’s body found in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:31 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Representational Image

Kothagudem: Dead body of a newborn was found at Sri Nagar Colony here on Tuesday.

The locals who spotted the body at a vacant plot in the colony informed the police. Laxmidevipalli SI Harika and trainee IPS Kranti Rana Patil inspected the spot and took up investigation into the incident.

