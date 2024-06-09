Newly married couple dies by suicide in Nagarkurnool

Both of them were found hanging to a tree in an agricultural field in the village on Sunday morning.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 June 2024, 01:28 PM

Representational Image

Nagarkurnool: A couple dies by suicide in Janukunta village of Balmur mandal in the district. Mahesh and Bhanumathi, residents of Janukunta were in love and got married recently.

However, both of them were found hanging to a tree in an agricultural field in the village on Sunday morning. Local residents said love marriage was the reason behind their death as the parents were against their marriage, according to reports.

Upon learning about the incident, the parents of Bhanumathi attacked the Mahesh parents. Tension prevailed for a while in the village and police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. A case has been registered and investigation is on, the reports said.