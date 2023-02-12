News from Telangana’s Districts in brief



Published Date - 08:20 PM, Sun - 12 February 23



Rice, blankets distributed

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: As per instructions of Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar, police distributed 15 kilograms of rice and blankets to 15 families each at the Maoist-affected rural Nandigaon village in Penchikalpet mandal on Sunday. Kaghaznagar Rural Inspector K Nagaraju advised locals not to hunt wild animals using electrified fences. He also advised locals to approach police to address their challenges and urged them not to extend shelter to anti-social elements. Penchikalpet Sub-Inspector Vijay Kumar, constables Harish, Jaipal, Srinivas and staffers were present.

Burglars break into house in Hitech Colony

Nalgonda: Thieves broke into a house in Hitech Colony in Nalgonda and made away with gold jewellery and cash. According to the police, Pasupula Sudhakar and his family members had gone to Tirupati three days ago after locking their house. On returning on Sunday, they found the door of the house broken open while two tolas of gold jewellery and Rs.15,000 was missing. The Nalgonda Town-II police have registered a case and are investigating.

Woman killed, husband injured in accident

Nalgonda: A woman, Daida Lakshmana Rekha (33) from Miryalaguda, died on the spot while her husband Venkanna suffered injuries in a road accident at Kukkadam of Madgulapally mandal in the district on Sunday evening.

According to the police, the road accident took place when a lorry hit the motorcycle on which the couple was travelling on Narketpally-Adhanki highway. The two were on their way to Nalgonda to see their daughter, who was studying in a residential junior college. The Madgulapally police have filed a case and taken up investigation.