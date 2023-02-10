| News In Brief From Telanganas Districts

News in brief from Telangana’s Districts

Catch here the news from Telangana's districts in brief

Asifabad gets new DFO

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Neeraj Kumar Tibrewal has been posted as the district forest officer. An order to this effect was issued on Friday.

The 2019 batch IFS officer was forest divisional officer of Yellandu in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. He replaced in-charge DFO S Asheesh Singh, who is DFO of Mancherial.

Karimnagar: 25,000 attend Kanti Velugu camp

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao on Friday celebrated 16 days of the Kanti Velugu programme by cutting cake in Chaitanya Youth club, Bhagathnagar of 33rd division.

He said 25,000 people had attended Kanti Velugu camps in 13 divisions of the town. A total of 12,000 people were provided glasses.

While 8,000 were provided reading glasses, 4,000 got prescription glasses. Some were referred for operation by the doctors.

Woman posing as CBI officer cheats gold trader

Kothagudem: The Three Town police booked a cheating case against one Banoth Saritha for duping a gold trader claiming to be a CBI officer.

On February 8, the woman, introducing herself as a CBI officer, bought a gold chain worth Rs.75,000 saying she would pay through G-Pay.

Stating that the app was not working, she gave two cheques, which were actually invalid, and left. The trader, K Krishna Rao of Chinna Bazaar, went to the bank where he realised he was cheated. He then approached the police, who are investigating.