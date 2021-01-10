News presenter Devi Nagavalli accepts Green India Challenge

I am happy to be part of Green India Challenge and I appeal each and everyone to be responsible towards the environment and plant trees. I thank TRS MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar for initiating the green drive which has been inspiring people

By | Published: 12:54 pm

Hyderabad: News presenter and former Telugu Bigg Boss contestant Devi Nagavalli on Sunday accepted the Green India Challenge from actor Noel Sean and planted trees at Jubilee Hills.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagavalli stressed the need for more green cover in cities like Hyderabad.

“I am happy to be part of Green India Challenge and I appeal each and everyone to be responsible towards the environment and plant trees. I thank TRS MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar for initiating the green drive which has been inspiring people from all States,” she said.

Later, she nominated senior actor Meena, Eesha Rebba, Ariyana Glory, Allari Naresh, Naveen Polisetty, anchor Prathyusha to continue the chain by planting trees.

Meanwhile, people of all walks of life have been posting photographs and selfies in social media by taking part in the Green India Challenge.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .