Neya Dermatology and Aesthetics clinic inaugurated in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:39 AM, Mon - 30 May 22

Hyderabad: Neya Dermatology and Aesthetics, a state-of-the-art skin and hair clinic offering related specialities of dermatology and aesthetics under one roof, was inaugurated here on Sunday.

Founders of Neya Dermatology and Aesthetics, Dr Ravali Yalamanchili and Dr Hemanth Kumar, said dermatology and aesthetics were upcoming specialities and added, “there are so many advancements in dermatology and aesthetics across the world and this clinic is equipped with the technology and specialists to offer such latest therapies.”

The clinic was inaugurated by founder, KIMS Hospitals, Dr Bhaskar Rao Bollineni and noted gynaecologist and obstetrician, Dr Sasikala Kola. It is spread over 3000 sft, has three consultation rooms, private lounge, multiple procedure rooms including a minor OT, offers modern and comprehensive derma care including the latest and advanced therapies for skin and hair on par with the global standards.

