Kothagudem: NGO to the rescue of kin of accident victim

By | Published: 12:02 am

Kothagudem: The JD (Join for Development) Foundation, Bhadrachalam, in a humanitarian gesture, has come to the rescue of a poor family whose bread-winner was confined to bed following a road accident. Chikati Venkateswaralu, a native of Turubaka village in Dummugudem mandal in the district, who works as a pilot in 108 ambulance service, met with an accident six months ago and has been bed-ridden since then. His family has been having a tough time trying to make both ends meet.

“We came to know about Venkateswaralu’s plight through the foundation member, Jampaiah, a constable at Dummugudem police station and decided to help him out”, the foundation’s erstwhile Khamamm Convener K Murali Mohan Kumar said on Monday. After consulting foundation Chairman VV Lakshminarayana (JD Lakshminarayana), it was decided to set up a grocery store for the family as a means to come out of their penury. The matter was also posted in the foundation’s social media group for support.

An NRI based in the US, Nidamanuru Srinivasa Rao made a generous contribution towards the cause in memory of his father late Nidamanuru Sitaramaiah. He donated Rs 23,500 to assist the needy family, Kumar said.

The store was inaugurated by Bhadrachalam Chambers of Commerce and Industry secretary Kambhampati Suresh Kumar on Sunday coinciding with Dasara festival at Turubaka village. Vankateswaralu’s wife Sulochana will run the shop, he added.

“For the past six months, we have been in a deep financial crisis. I thank the JD Foundation Chairman and members for their initiative and the donor for his kindheartedness,” Sulochana said while assuring that she will work hard to run the shop profitably. Foundation members G Suresh, K Nagaraju, Bachu Sathish wished the family good luck while Kumar recalled that JD Foundation had set up a grocery store for a financially broken man, L Venkateshwar Rao in the district in July and he is doing well earning a steady income.

