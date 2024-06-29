NHAI sanctions six projects worth Rs 654.86 crore in erstwhile Khammam: Tummala

Khammam: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has sanctioned six new roads in erstwhile Khammam in its national highways annual action plan for 2024-25, informed Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao.

The worth of the sanctioned roads was Rs. 654.86 crore. Detailed Project Report (DPR) would be prepared in the next two to three months, and technical sanction would be obtained before calling the work tenders, he noted.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Nageswara Rao said that connection between Khammam-Kuravi NH 365A and Nagpur-Amravati NH163G between Kachirajugydem and Kamanchikallu for completing the ring road to Khammam with a length of 7 km was sanctioned with a budget estimate of Rs.125 crore.

With the formation of a ring road around Khammam the Centre was requested to build a service road for the road around Khammam city as the National Highway was an access controlled road, he explained.

Similarly, NHAI sanctioned formation of a bypass to Kothagudem and Paloncha from Anishettipalli on NH 930P to Paloncha via Sarvaram, Ramavaram, Jagannathapuram with a length of 25 km with Rs.450 crore budget. A foot over bridge at the new collectorate in Kothagudem would be built with Rs. 2.64 crore, Nageswara Rao said.

Improvement of NH 30 in Bhadrachalam town 4/6 lane road including drains, service roads, central lighting and median covering a distance of 7 km with a budget of Rs.50 crore was sanctioned.

Construction of a second bridge across river Kinnerasani on NH 30 near Patti Pinapaka with Rs.20 crore and improvement of road from Kodad Junction to Warangal cross road including central lighting and median with Rs.7 crore were also sanctioned.

It was proposed to lay new national highways from Sarapaka to Eturunagaram 93 km, Jaggaiahpet to Kothagudem 100 km and Sarapaka to Recharla via Mulakalapalli 100 km. Likewise the NHAI was asked to build two bridges from Naidupet near Khammam city to Raparthi Nagar; one flyover bridge near Sri Sri Circle and a bridge near NTR Circle. Proposals have been prepared with Rs 80 crore, the minister noted.

Nageswara Rao further informed that the ongoing works of 31km long Kodad-Khammam road with Rs1080 crore was nearing completion and would be opened to traffic in August 2024. The works of 37.45 km long Khammam-Kuravi road with Rs 445 crore would commence in September and would be completed by March, 2026.