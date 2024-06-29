KCR’s ambition fulfilled with Sitarama project trial run success: MLC Tata Madhusudhan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 June 2024, 08:52 PM

Khammam: Those who described SRLIP project as a scam were now trying to take credit for the project, stated district BRS president, MLC Tata Madhusudhan.

The leaders who were engaged in mudslinging saying the project redesign was wrong were now portraying themselves as the brains behind the project. The leaders, who said Kaleswaram was a failed project, were calling SRLIP a successful one, he pointed out.

Speaking to the media here, Madhusudhan asserted that Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP) was former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s brainchild and was his dream project aimed at mitigating water woes and ensure irrigation to arid farm lands in erstwhile Khammam and Mahabubabad districts. Chandrashekhar Rao initiated Sitarama project to irrigate 10 lakh acres with an estimated cost of Rs.17, 000 crore. The project trial run was halted as election code of conduct came into force with Assembly elections notification. Although the Congress ministers have launched the trial run, BRS party was happy that the Sitarama project’s first phase pump house trial run was successful and the desire of Chandrashekhar Rao has been fulfilled, the MLC said.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy in the presence of Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao, the ministers from district, had alleged that public money was misappropriated with the project. But now the same Congress leaders were claiming the credit of starting the Sitarama project in a rather shameful matter. It was really amazing to see that a project which was abandoned in 2014, was completed in just six months after Congress came to power, Madhusudhan ridiculed.

He noted that Congress leaders tried to stop the Sitarama project by filing many cases in the courts. But Chandrashekhar Rao fought with the Centre and obtained all the required permissions. The credit of the Sitarama project belongs to the KCR government, he added.