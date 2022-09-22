Popular Front of India office in Hyderabad sealed by NIA

Published: Updated On - 10:20 AM, Thu - 22 September 22

A NIA team arrived at the PFI office in the early hours and searched the office. The team reportedly seized some electronic gadgets and flags from the office. They later sealed the office.

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency sealed the Popular Front of India State office at Chandrayangutta on Thursday morning.

The NIA teams are continuing raids in Telangana and other States in India as part of a major crackdown on the PFI, which has been accused of allegedly funding and organising training camps and radicalizing people. A case was registered by the NIA under Sections of IPC and UAPA. Four persons were arrested in Telangana so far in the case.