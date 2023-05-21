NIA detains wanted maoist linked to PLFI, carrying Rs 30 lakh reward

New Delhi: Wanted Maoist, affiliated with banned militant outfit People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI), and carrying Rs 30 lakh reward, was detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), sources said on Sunday.

The detained Maoist was identified as Dinesh Gop and he was carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakh by Jharkhand government and Rs five lakh by NIA on his head, sources in the probe agency said.

“The intelligence agencies, Police, CRPF, had been tracking him for last 15 years. For over two decades he had been involved in naxalite activities. There are more than 100 cases pending against him,” the sources said.

Interrogation of the accused is on. However, the NIA has not made any official statement regarding the matter.

Gop had recently demanded 10 Ak-47 from a Bihar based BJP leader. Gop had threatened that if his demands were not met, he would kill the BJP leader.