NIA takes High Court woman advocate into custody in Hyderabad for Maoist links

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:23 AM, Thu - 23 June 22

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) reportedly took into custody Chukka Shilpa, a practising advocate of the High Court and member of Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS), a frontal organisation of CPI (Maoist) from her residence in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Sources said she was taken into custody after searches were conducted in connection with a girl’s kidnap case booked by the Visakhapatnam police against Shilpa and others, which is now being investigated by the NIA.

The girl, Radha, a nursing student has been missing for the last three-and-a-half years. The case has been registered under kidnapping, wrongful confinement, unlawful assembly, rioting, criminal conspiracy and various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Her mother alleged that leaders of CMS, Dongari Devendra, Dubasi Swapna, Chukka Shilpa and others met their daughter at her college and influenced her towards Maoism.

In December 2017, Devendra took away Radha forcibly on the pretext of providing medical treatment to someone. Since then, she has not returned home. Later they learned that she joined the banned organisation.