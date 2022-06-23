NIA searches house of Maoist leader’s son in Medak

Medak: The National Investigation Agency authorities (NIA) conducted a search at the house of Devendar, son of Maoist Dubashi Shankar, at Chegunta Mandal headquarters on Thursday.

Devender along with his wife Swapna and children were living in Chegunta. Dubashi Shankar was arrested by Odisha Police in September 2021. The NIA also conducted a search at the same house in November 2021 when they got some evidence of communication between Shankar and Maoist leader Ramakrishna following the latter’s death in October.

However, the NIA did not communicate anything with the local Police. They had refused to share anything with the local reporters about the search. Shankar was born in the Narsampally village of Doulthabad Mandal in the Siddipet district.

