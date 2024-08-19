NID Ahmedabad team visits Bhadrachalam ITDA tribal museum

The National Institute of Design team along with district Collector Jitesh V Patil inspected tribal artifacts displayed in the museum. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that tribal families were following their customs and cultural traditions preserving them from going extinct.

By Anup Das Published Date - 19 August 2024, 08:43 PM

Collector Jitesh V Patil along with NID, Ahmedabad team visited ITDA tribal museum at Bhadrachalam.

Kothagudem: A team from National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad visited ITDA tribal museum at Bhadrachalam in the district on Monday.

He said that in order to develop the tribal museum, the artworks in the museum should be known to the outside world. The artisans should make products in such a way that they attract tourists and last for years.

Patil informed that soon the artisans here would be sent to Hyderabad to educate them about the design and quality artifacts being sold in big malls and to make them understand about the marketing skills.