Nidhish eases past Dahasradh at TS U-9 Chess Championship

Nidhish Shyamal defeated Janadhrushti Dahasradh in the first round of the Telangana State Under-9 Chess Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:56 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

Nidhish Shyamal defeated Janadhrushti Dahasradh in the first round of the Telangana State Under-9 Chess Championship

Hyderabad: Nidhish Shyamal defeated Janadhrushti Dahasradh in the first round of the Telangana State Under-9 Chess Championship held at the Hyderabad Boat Club, Hussain Sagar on Saturday.

In the girls category, Aarohi Mathur, Bruhathi Kondisetti, Samhitha Pungavanam, Aadya Sri Thallogu recorded victories in their first round matches.

Results: U-9: Boys: 1 Nidhish Shyamal (1) bt Janadhrushti Dahasradh (0), 2 Jonnalagadda Sreesa Sarvana (0) lost to Kavish Aryan Lanka (1), 3 Sanikommu Jaideepreddy (1) bt Kaiyaath Aravind w/o (0), 4 Karthik Barla (0) lost to Satvik Gulkaram (1), 5 Hartejpal Singh (1) bt Kashayap Abhay Srivatsa (0); Girls: 1 Aarohi Mathur (1) bt Jasveenkaur (0), 2 Keerthi Goriparthi (0) lost to Bruhathi Kondisetti (1), 3 Samhitha Pungavanam (1) bt Aaradhya Nissi (0), 4 Nirvi Jain (1/2) drew with Aaditri A Maheshwari (1/2), 5 Aadya Sri Thallogu (1) bt Nithyasri Somalraju w/o (0).