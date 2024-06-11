Harshit grabs top honours in online chess

Harshit with 10 points clinched the title in the tie-break ahead of Sri Saivedansh and Shivnandan, who settled for second and third places respectively.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 June 2024, 11:10 PM

Hyderabad: P Harshit of Narayana E M School, Dhone, Andhra Pradesh emerged winner of the Brilliant Trophy Juniors Online Chess Tournament on Tuesday.

Results: Top Ten Places: 1. P Harshith, 2. P Sri Sai Vedansh, 3. Shivnandan, 4. Arnav Baibhaw, 5. P Lakshith, 6. Aswanthram, 7. Sri Lasya Tummapudi, 8. Nanda Gopal, 9. Purav Khandelwal, 10. Abhieeth Bhat; U-15 Boys: 1. Gautam Chintala, 2. B Krivi; Girls: 1. Sahasra Karimella, 2. Rushitha Haju, Ramya Yarroju; U-13 Boys: 1. U Maheedhar, 2. Dinesh Reddy; Girls: 1. Indira Kappala, 2. Sruthika Nallu; U-11 Boys: 1. Sion Thomas, 2. J Sreesa Saravana, Girls: 1. Shanessa Fernandes, 2. Manimanjari; U-9 Boys: 1. Jaswanth Pamidi, 2. Vihaan Mittal; Girls: 1. Shreya Kamalapur, 2. Ananya Boravelli; U-7 Boys: 1. Virat Boravelli.