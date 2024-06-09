Manasarun, Rishi win chess titles

Hyderabad: Manasarun Sritej and Rishi Pallagini won the junior and open category titles respectively in the 217th Brilliant trophy chess tournament at Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Manasarun of Silver Oaks International School, Bachupali emerged winner in the tie-break after being tied in first place with Abhinav Gandham with 5.5 points out of 6 rounds, who finished second and Ayaanraj Kottapally got third place with 5 points.

In the open category, Rishi clinched the title with 6 points from as many rounds ahead of Challa Saharsha and KVK Karthik in second and third places respectively.

Results: Top Ten places (Open category): 1. Rishi Pallagani, 2. Challa Saharsha, 3. KVK Karthik, 4. Kovidh Kushal Reddy, 5. K Dinesh Sai, 6. Vijaykumar Agarwal, 7. Divith Reddy Adulla, 8. Arnavkrishna Sripadam, 9. Gade Vishal, 10. Y Muralimohan; Prize winners: U-15 Boys: 1. Ch Likhithesh Reddy, 2. Sai Narayana S; Girls: 1. Hrishita Sheshank, 2. Sahasra; U-13 Boys: 1. Abhinav Gandham, 2. Basava Raghavendra; Girls: 1. Lopamudra Aadya, 2. Kundana Thipparthi; U-11 Boys: 1. G Ritish, 2. Sri Samanvith G; Girls: 1. B Yogitha, 2. Srivarshini Tanmayi; U-9 Boys: 1. K Ayaanraj, 2. Tamoghna Suhas; Girls: 1. B Advaitha, 2. Sharika Tunki; U-7: Boys: 1. Rigved Reddy, 2. Prateek Veekshith; Girls: 1. Sayyadh Raudah, 2. Sai Anshitha P; Best Woman: Lasya Pallagani, Best Veteran: M Rammohan Rao.