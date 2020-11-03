Night Bazaar along Hussain Sagar on cards

Officials have identified a stretch of about 1,300 metres along the lake for developing it into a vibrant tourist spot in the form of a Night Bazaar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will soon get a lakefront Night Bazaar providing a completely different ambience for people to stroll along the Hussain Sagar lake amid architectural lighting and to shop and rejuvenate.

Following the instructions of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is taking up the development of a lakefront Night Bazaar along the shoreline between Sanjeevaiah Park and Buddha Bhavan. This move is aimed at propelling the tourism prospects, besides adding a new hangout point for Hyderabadis.

MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted: “Tenders for Night Bazaar on PPP mode along with board walk, parking, sitting arenas and duly in compliance with SC’s Committee recommendations along the Hussain Sagar (Buddha Bhavan – Sanjeevaiah Park stretch) called for. Unfolding tourism potential.”

Officials have identified a stretch of about 1,300 metres along the lake for developing it into a vibrant tourist spot in the form of a Night Bazaar. All these activities are being planned without compromising on the preservation and conservation aspects of the Hussain Sagar water quality and Full Tank Level.

As part of the project, officials are planning a wood plastic composite (WPC) deck along the shoreline to enhance the ambience at the lake and make tourists and the local residents enjoy the picturesque view of the water body.

The Night Bazaar will include other components such as modern lighting, aesthetic seating arrangements and granite pavements. Emphasising on eco-friendly construction, the HMDA is planning to set up retail units with proposed pre-fabricated fibre reinforced plastic (FRP).

HMDA officials said the proposed construction activity would strictly adhere to the applicable norms and utmost care would be taken to ensure that at no cost the FTL or the water quality in the lake gets affected.

The project is proposed to be developed and operated under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. A private agency would be entrusted with the task of operating and maintaining the Night Bazaar for a specific period of about 15 years.

