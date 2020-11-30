Night before GHMC polls, BJP scripts murder attempt drama on Bandi Sanjay

It has emerged that the BJP leader had left the spot on his car while other cars in the convoy were stopped by a group of people.

By | Published: 10:27 pm 12:06 am

Hyderabad: A day before the GHMC elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party attempted to trigger a controversy through a drama on Necklace Road, in which they said party president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay was attacked when he was on an ‘evening walk’ on Necklace Road. The convoy of Sanjay, BJP leaders alleged, also was attacked by a group of people.

However, it has emerged that the BJP leader had left the spot on his car while other cars in the convoy were stopped by a group of people. Rumour mills meanwhile began working overtime to project as if that there was a ‘murder attempt’ on Sanjay. A video going around of the incident does not show Sanjay in the car. According to the police, Sanjay and his followers were on a walk when locals alerted the police that outsiders were moving in the area. A patrol car immediately reached the spot, and advised Sanjay and his followers to leave the place, after which the BJP leader and his group went to a hotel. They emerged out of the hotel 10 minutes later, with Sanjay leaving the place in a car.

By this time, Khairatabad corporator contestant Vijaya Reddy and her followers reached the hotel and stopped a Toyota Fortuner that was part of Sanjay’s convoy. A scuffle ensued, in which the car suffered minor damages. The police by then dispersed the crowd.

However, by this time, social media was agog with rumours and posts that a murder attempt was made on Sanjay, even as it is not clear why the MP went for a walk at 10 pm on the busy Necklace Road.

That the episode was an entire drama became more clear when P. Vishwa Prasad, Joint Commissioner of Police, Central Zone issued a statement saying that some television channels were showing that there was an attempt to murder on Sanjay.

“This info is wrong. Please don’t believe such rumours. An oral altercation between two political groups led to car damage. Case is registered by Central Zone police,” the statement read.

