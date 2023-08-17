Night Shift Studios’ debut film, Mammootty’s ‘Bramayugam’ goes on floors

Their inaugural production is ‘Bramayugam’, a Malayalam feature film starring Mammootty, written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:10 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Hyderabad: Night Shift Studios — a production house founded by Chakravarthy Ramachandra — was launched on Thursday to solely produce films in the horror-thriller genre. Their inaugural production is ‘Bramayugam’, a Malayalam feature film starring Mammootty, written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan.

“I am elated to be directing the stalwart Mammookka. ‘Bramayugam’ is a rooted story set in the dark ages of Kerala. I am glad to be backed by the producers who’re pushing the boundaries of making this into an immersive film experience. I hope it will be a treat to Mammookka’s fans and genre enthusiasts worldwide,” says Rahul.

Producers Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S Sashikanth say, “We are honoured and thrilled to have the legendary Mammookka in our inaugural production. His unparalleled image is set to bring life to what is going to be a spectacular cinematic experience. ‘Bramayugam’ is a promising world created by director Rahul with a talented cast and crew.”

Night Shift Studios is envisioned and created as a culmination of the producers’ shared passion for the horror genre, born from their experience working with rich content and talented filmmakers. They hope to take homegrown horror-thriller films to the world through the banner.

‘Bramayugam’ is being filmed on a grand canvas in Kochi and Ottapalam. The film also stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan and Amalda Liz in prominent roles, with Shehnad Jalal as the cinematographer, Shafique Mohammed Ali as the editor, Christo Xavier as the music director.

‘Bramayugam’, presented by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, will release in theatres worldwide in early 2024 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages simultaneously.