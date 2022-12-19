Night temperature reports drastic drop in Hyderabad

Sunday was the second coldest day of the month, with the minimum temperature 3.5 degrees below average for this time of the year.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:09 PM, Mon - 19 December 22

Hyderabad: An intense winter chill broke through on Sunday. Cold winds brought the city’s temperature to a low of 14.5 degrees Celsius, nearly four notches below the previous day’s 18.1 degrees Celsius.

Sunday was the second coldest day of the month, with the minimum temperature 3.5 degrees below average for this time of the year. Before this, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded on December 9, when Hyderabad recorded 14.2 degrees Celsius.

In the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Monday, the temperature plummeted, with Marredpally freezing at 12.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Malkajgiri (10.1 degrees Celsius), Rajendranagar (11.3 degrees Celsius), Ramachandrapuram and Patancheruvu (12.0 degrees Celsius), and Secunderabad (12.6 degrees Celsius).

According to India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD-H), daytime temperatures will hover around 30-31 degrees Celsius while minimum temperatures may drop to 13 degrees Celsius in the next four days.

Fog or mist is also expected during the period. Issuing a yellow-coded warning, the weather department said that in almost all areas except Alwal, Quthbullapur, and Musheerabad, the minimum temperature would drop below 14 degrees Celsius.