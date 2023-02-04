Nike x Tiffany collab features ‘toothbrush’; internet baffled

The items included a sterling silver whistle, shoe brush, shoe horn, and an attractive shoelace.

Hyderabad: Sports brand Nike has recently announced its much-awaited collaboration with US-based luxury jewellery brand Tiffany & Co. The first look of the collaboration was dropped on social media and it consists of a pair of specially-designed sneakers which have the Nike logo printed in the iconic Tiffany blue colour.

“@nike x @tiffanyandco, a legendary pair. Coming soon,” the two brands wrote in the caption of their joint Instagram post.

Along with the sneakers, the collaboration has also shared another post featuring sterling silver products that come with the limited-edition collection. The items included a sterling silver whistle, shoe brush, shoe horn, and an attractive shoelace.

What caught the attention of internet users is the shoe brush, which looks like a toothbrush and the confusing caption, “Don’t forget the tongue.”

While the internet is wondering about the usage of the brush, here’s the actual reason behind the post. The “tongue” actually refers to suede leather — the material used to manufacture the sneakers. The black bristles will help to wash out the dirt and give the shoes a proper shine after every cleanup.

Since being shared, the post has received over 3.7 lakh likes, with many raising questions regarding the shoe brush.

“A classic jewellery brand selling out to make toothbrushes, sneakers and shoe laces (sic),” wrote a user. “Hold on, I’m sorry. A toothbrush? What is the link to either brands here? Should these be riddles or they’re just as it is already? (sic)” read another comment.

A third user explained, “The amount of dumb people who think this is a toothbrush, it’s to clean the shoes. Hence the pun. Don’t forget the tongue (sic).”

Meanwhile, the combination of the two brands reportedly marks the 40th anniversary of the iconic Nike shoe silhouette. Shoe collectors will be able to buy the new kicks on March 7 at Tiffany stores in New York City and on the Nike SNKRS app for $400 (approximately Rs 32,960).