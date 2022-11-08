NIMS: Entrance exam for Master in Physiotherapy course on Nov 10

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:49 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The entrance examination for admission into Master in Physiotherapy course for the year 2022 is scheduled from 10 am to 11 am on November 10 at College of Paramedical and Allied health Sciences, behind Telephone Exchange, NIMS.

Hall tickets of eligible candidates can be downloaded from NIMS website by logging in with registration number and password form November 7. No candidate will be allowed to appear for entrance examination unless he/she holds the hall ticket, a notification from Dean, NIMS, Dr N Bheerappa said.