Hyderabad: Day care chemo facility for Aarogyasri, EHS, JHS patients launched at NIMS

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:55 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Hyderabad: The Medical Oncology wing of Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Wednesday launched Day Care Chemotherapy services for cancer patients who are covered under Aarogyasri, Employee Health Scheme (EHS) and Journalists Health Scheme (JHS).

The day care chemotherapy services will enable patients to take chemotherapy and return home on the same day without the hustle and bustle of taking admission, waiting for drug indent and staying overnight in the hospital.

Till recently, the day care facility, which is equipped with state of art chemotherapy chairs, infusion pumps and cardiac monitors, was only available for paying patients. The facility now has been extended to patients who are covered under Aarogyasri, EHS and JHS.

“We request the beneficiaries to utilize this facility and give their feedback to improve further. We are thankful to the State government, Aarogyasri and NIMS management for making this facility available for poor and the needy of all health card holders,” Head, Medical Oncology, NIMS, Dr G Sadashivudu, said.

The facility was inaugurated by NIMS, Director Dr K Manohar, Medical Superintendent, Dr N Satyanarayana, Dean, Dr N Bheerappa in the presence of senior doctors and other hospital staff.